MUMBAI Dec 20 India received bids worth 215.35 billion rupees ($3.94 billion) for unused foreign debt limits for government and corporate bonds, more than the 165.50 billion rupees on offer, two market sources said on Tuesday.

Stronger-than-usual demand was seen in long-term government bonds as foreign investors bet on expectations the central bank will cut interest rates in January, dealers said.

The cut-offs in old corporate debt also reflected robust interest. Dealers said investments into 'AAA'-rated quasi-sovereign paper will rise as the segment is expected to give better returns to investors than government debt.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stayed put on policy rates on Tuesday but reiterated its guidance for monetary policy easing in the January-March quarter, as inflation pressures are expected to ease in the next few months. ----------------------------------------------------------------

CUT-OFF PREVCUT-OFF BIDS ONOFFER

(basis points) (in bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Old Category-Government Debt 7 10.5 28.95 19.85 Long-term Category-Govt Debt 1 0.08 120.94 102.64 Old Category-Corporate Debt 12.75 6.45 65.46 43.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 54.6000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)