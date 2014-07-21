AUTOSHOW-Kia Motors exec says to announce India car factory "soon"
SEOUL, April 19 South Korean carmaker Kia Motors Corp will announce a plan for its first factory in India "soon", vice chairman Lee Hyong-keun told reporters on Wednesday.
MUMBAI, July 21 India's benchmark bonds rallied on Monday on news reports that the country could raise the amount foreign institutional investors can buy in government debt by tweaking sub-categories, while keeping the overall limit intact.
NewsRise and Bloomberg reported the government could raise the limit foreign institutional investors (FIIs) can buy in government debt by $5 billion to $25 billion, while reducing the portion that long-term investors can buy to $5 billion from $10 billion.
The tweaks would keep the overall FII limit for government debt investments at $30 billion, NewsRise reported.
The Reserve Bank of India may issue the notification to change the norms as early as Monday, according to Bloomberg.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield was trading at 8.73 percent at 1225 India time (0655 GMT), down 4 bps on the day. ($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.