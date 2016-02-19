A customer counts money before paying to a vegetable vendor at a market in Mumbai, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian debt and foreign exchange markets will remain closed on Friday on account of a local holiday, but the stock market will continue to function as usual.

Debt and foreign exchange markets will re-open on Monday after the three-day weekend.

On Thursday, India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 5 basis points lower at 7.74 percent.

The partially convertible rupee closed the week at 68.4550/4650 per dollar, little changed from its previous close of 68.47/48 on Wednesday.