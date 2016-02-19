Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
Indian debt and foreign exchange markets will remain closed on Friday on account of a local holiday, but the stock market will continue to function as usual.
Debt and foreign exchange markets will re-open on Monday after the three-day weekend.
On Thursday, India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 5 basis points lower at 7.74 percent.
The partially convertible rupee closed the week at 68.4550/4650 per dollar, little changed from its previous close of 68.47/48 on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.