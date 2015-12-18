NEW DELHI Dec 18 India's finance ministry plans to set up a public debt management agency through an executive order, according to the government's mid-year economic report on Friday.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced in February a plan to set up a new agency in charge of selling debt on behalf of the government, taking that function away from the Reserve Bank of India.

However, the government has yet to unveil the agency as discussions have continued with the central bank, given RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has expressed some reluctance about giving away debt management powers to a government agency. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)