BRIEF-India's Tata Communications March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees
NEW DELHI Dec 18 India's finance ministry plans to set up a public debt management agency through an executive order, according to the government's mid-year economic report on Friday.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced in February a plan to set up a new agency in charge of selling debt on behalf of the government, taking that function away from the Reserve Bank of India.
However, the government has yet to unveil the agency as discussions have continued with the central bank, given RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has expressed some reluctance about giving away debt management powers to a government agency. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)
May 4 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE556F14EM2 SIDBI 64D 5-May-17 99.9831 6.1695 2 345 99.9831 6