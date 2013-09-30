Indian currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI India's total external debt stood at $388.5 billion at the end of the June quarter, down $3.6 billion or 0.9 percent from the end of March, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

The decline in external debt over March-end was due to the appreciation of the dollar against the rupee and other currencies as well as the decline in the level of external commercial borrowings, the RBI said.

The share of India's short-term to total external debt was 43.8 percent as of end-June, the RBI said.