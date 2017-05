The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan listens to a question during a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai in this September 30, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, Raghuram Rajan, said on Sunday it was "desirable" to establish a public debt management agency, one of a series of government proposals seen as the biggest shake-up of financial regulation in a generation.

Finance ministry sources told Reuters earlier this week that officials at the RBI had reservations about all the proposed changes.

