MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Oct 17 India is not likely to roll over 220 billion rupees ($3.6 billion) in cash management bills maturing next week, three officials familiar with the country's plans told Reuters, given expectations liquidity will tighten during the festive season. Traders had expected India would not roll over the short-term debt, as October marks the peak of festivals around the country, which traditionally leads to a surge in the demand for cash. "Typically, we don't roll over CMBs. So, there is no question of rollover," said one of the officials who is familiar with India's intentions. So far the Reserve Bank of India has not issued any statement about rolling over the maturing CMBs. The central bank manages the country's debt on behalf of the government. India began auctioning short-term bills in August to drain liquidity further after also raising short-term interest rates in a bid to defend a rupee currency that was then tumbling to record lows. However, the RBI is now reversing those steps as the rupee has recovered, and has lowered the marginal standing facility by 75 basis points since September. ($1=61.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI and Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Rafael Nam)