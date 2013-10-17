MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Oct 17 India is not likely to
roll over 220 billion rupees ($3.6 billion) in cash management
bills maturing next week, three officials familiar with the
country's plans told Reuters, given expectations liquidity will
tighten during the festive season.
Traders had expected India would not roll over the
short-term debt, as October marks the peak of festivals around
the country, which traditionally leads to a surge in the demand
for cash.
"Typically, we don't roll over CMBs. So, there is no
question of rollover," said one of the officials who is familiar
with India's intentions.
So far the Reserve Bank of India has not issued any
statement about rolling over the maturing CMBs. The central bank
manages the country's debt on behalf of the government.
India began auctioning short-term bills in August to drain
liquidity further after also raising short-term interest rates
in a bid to defend a rupee currency that was then tumbling to
record lows.
However, the RBI is now reversing those steps as the rupee
has recovered, and has lowered the marginal standing facility by
75 basis points since September.
($1=61.5 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI and Rajesh Kumar Singh in
NEW DELHI; Editing by Rafael Nam)