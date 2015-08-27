MUMBAI Aug 27 India's markets regulator plans
to overhaul the corporate debt market by pushing all issuance
onto an electronic platform as early as November, sources with
direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters, in a bid to boost
market activity.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will
announce the proposal drafted by an internal regulatory panel
within a few weeks, and seek market feedback, said the sources,
who declined to be named as the plan is not yet public.
India would be among the first countries to move online, one
of the sources said, in a radical shift that comes after
investors called for increased supervision of a $225 billion
market dominated by a handful of heavyweight issuers.
The regulator believes an electronic platform for new
issuance - as opposed to the current over-the-counter system -
improves transparency and thus investor confidence in the sales
process. It should attract more buyers, including foreign
investors, which in turn would lure in more issuers, they said.
That would fit the Indian government's goal of bringing in
new sources of cash and fostering cheaper credit to help
companies invest, at a time when the economy is still struggling
to take off despite lofty official growth numbers.
Banks, the most common source of cash for many Indian firms,
are burdened with $50 billion of bad debt.
"Transparency is the most important factor which is driving
the need to move the private issuance market to an electronic
platform," one of the sources said.
"Currently one doesn't really know what is going on, how the
arrangers solicit deals."
When contacted by Reuters, SEBI did not immediately provide
comment.
Almost 90 percent of corporate bond issuances in India are
in effect private placements. Issuers hire investment banks to
find buyers, much like how debt is sold in many other countries.
Under this system, SEBI has little scope to oversee sales,
and investors complain issuers cancel deals even when they have
been announced, if the price is unfavourable.
GOING ONLINE
India already uses electronic platforms for some equity
sales as well as for weekly government bond auctions. An
electronic platform for secondary trading of both government and
corporate bonds began in 2013.
Hosted by stock exchanges or clearing agencies, buyers
submit bids on these platforms. Although their identity and the
amount bid remains anonymous, it leaves a record that can also
be monitored by regulators.
The sources said SEBI believes an online system will attract
more buyers, including foreign investors, into an underdeveloped
rupee corporate debt market. India's corporate bond market is a
third of its sovereign debt market and is virtually closed to
smaller firms, given a small investor base that prefers
top-rated issuers.
Foreign investors own around $28.3 billion in Indian
corporate bonds but seldom bid in primary deals because of their
opaque nature. This contrasts with share sales, which are
heavily marketed offshore.
But the move is meeting stiff resistance from investment
bankers, who fear they would see commissions - already very low
in India - reduced further, even though they would still likely
play a role in marketing the new debt to investors.
"It would be better if they allow both OTC and electronic
placements, and then we can gradually shift to only the
electronic platform," said the head of a foreign bank in Mumbai.
"Otherwise bankers will lose interest."
(Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and
Jacqueline Wong)