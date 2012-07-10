MUMBAI, July 10 India will sell unused foreign debt limits in government and corporate bonds to overseas investors on July 20, two senior sources from foreign custodian banks briefed by the stock market regulator told Reuters on Tuesday.

The unused limits in government bonds to be auctioned under the no-residual maturity restriction category, which has no restrictions on the debt tenors, is 12.64 billion rupees ($228 million), the sources said.

The Securities Exchange Board of India also plans to auction 106.62 billion rupees in government bonds with residual maturity of over 3 years, they added.

For corporate bonds, SEBI will auction 43.57 billion rupees for debt with no residual maturity or sector restriction, and 139.20 billion rupees for corporate bonds under the long-term infrastructure category, the sources said.

The stock exchange regulator has recently started auctioning unused foreign debt limits around the 20th of each month.

An auction of increased foreign investor limits on July 4, which had maturity and category restrictions, saw only tepid demand. ($1 = 55.4 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)