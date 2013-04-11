April 11 India's currency and debt markets are closed on Thursday for a local holiday in Mumbai. The markets will re-open on Friday, April 12.

However, stock markets will operate as normal on Thursday.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.52/53 per dollar on Wednesday, marginally stronger compared with its Tuesday close of 54.58/59.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis points at 7.90 percent.