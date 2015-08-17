MUMBAI Aug 17 India's overnight swap and debt markets are rallying on expectations the central bank will cut the repo rate for a fourth time this year after data last week showed consumer inflation easing to a record low.

Some traders even cited speculation the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could ease rates before its next scheduled policy review on Sept. 29, although most analysts believe such an off-cycle move would be unlikely.

The one-year overnight indexed swap, which closely tracks rate cut expectations, has dropped up to 9 basis points since data last Wednesday showed consumer prices rising 3.78 percent in July from a year earlier, much less than expected.

Although the RBI has previously said it would ignore July and August data because of a favourable base effect, analysts said the central bank could change its mind given inflation looked set to stay well below the central bank's projection for 6 percent by January 2016.

"The CPI print coming lower than even the lowest estimate has given the comfort to markets that the January 2016 inflation number will be 5.0-5.5 percent which is lower than RBI's 6 percent target," said Ananth Narayan, managing director and regional head of global markets for South Asia at Standard Chartered Bank.

The one-year OIS was trading at 7.28 percent on Monday after touching 7.26 percent on Friday, its lowest since June 2013. At current levels, markets are pricing in another 25 basis points rate cut this year, traders said. The RBI has already cut the repo by 75 bps so far this year to 7.25 percent.

The benchmark five-year OIS fell up to 12 bps since last week's CPI number, and was last trading at 6.92 percent. The benchmark 10-year government bond fell up to 7 basis points since the CPI data.

Bond and money markets have also gotten a boost as cash conditions have remained comfortable.

But analysts warned markets could be getting ahead of themselves by expecting imminent rate cuts. RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan kept the repo rate unchanged at its last policy review on Aug. 4, and listed uncertainty behind the timing for U.S. rate hikes as one factor for caution.

That could give RBI reason to wait, given its next policy review comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting in mid-September.

"RBI may want to wait for August inflation and (U.S.) FOMC meeting in September before cutting rates further," Standard Chartered's Narayan said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam and Gopakumar Warrier)