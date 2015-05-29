MUMBAI/SINGAPORE May 29 India's plans to allow
domestic firms to raise rupee-denominated debt abroad for the
first time are being eclipsed by the rising cost of funds in
international markets, making it harder for cash-starved
businesses to take advantage of the relaxed rules.
A weakening rupee and foreign investors' cooling appetite
for Asia's third-largest economy have added to the cost of
accessing funds overseas in recent months.
In early April, the Reserve Bank of India said it will allow
Indian companies to raise rupee-denominated debt offshore -
known as "masala bonds" - but it has yet to issue the final
guidelines.
While the move is being viewed as a step towards full
currency convertibility, and potentially even lowering the cost
of capital that is among Asia's highest, bankers say that firms
may be discouraged by the high premium sought by foreigners.
"We have to see the appetite and time the issue
accordingly," said Managing Director Rajiv Dutt at IRFC.
"Pricing is an important factor."
According to some bankers interviewed by Reuters, a
top-rated Indian corporate would in current conditions have to
fork out around 9 percent on a 10-year offshore rupee bond when
forex swap and withholding tax are taken into account.
This is around 60-65 basis points higher than borrowing from
the domestic rupee market, up from a premium of 35-40 basis
points some three months earlier, according to several bankers
who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The final cost will also depend upon the extent to which an
investor wants to hedge the rupee, depending on the currency
outlook.
WEAK RUPEE, SLOW REFORMS
The prospect of further currency weakness and disappointment
over the slow pace of reforms could drive up funding costs even
higher - meaning issuers could be put off for now.
The backdrop of weak corporate earnings and falling export
receipts have sent the Indian rupee down as much as 1.5
percent in the last month and foreign investors have sold $2.03
billion in stocks and bonds.
"Allowing INR-denominated bonds for investment by foreign
investors is a welcome move and is seen as a small step towards
internationalisation of the currency, but it is unlikely to be a
big hit until growth picks up and the view on the currency
improves," said Manoj Rane, managing director and head of global
markets at BNP Paribas India.
So far, only the Asian Development Bank and the
International Finance Corporation, an arm of the World Bank,
have issued masala debt, allowing investors' to access rupee
debt outside India last year.
Indian Railway Finance Corp, the finance arm of state-run
Indian Railways is one of at least 10 companies that have
confirmed plans to tap this offshore local currency bond market,
and is likely to be first off the block.
"Demand from investors will be more driven by the macro view
on India," said Rakesh Garg, managing director, global finance,
Barclays India, adding India's current high-profile tax dispute
with foreign investors would also weigh.
"Tax is a big issue in the minds of investors. They want
certainty on tax rates at least during the tenor of the
instrument."
