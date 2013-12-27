MUMBAI, Dec 27 The Reserve Bank of India: * India raises 150 billion rupees via sale of bonds, 7.28 percent 2019 bond partially devolves on underwriters - cbank * India cbank: cut-off price for 7.28 percent 2019 bond at 92.60 rupees, yield at 9.1203 percent versus polled median of 9.00 percent; partially sold * India cbank says underwriters had to buy 6.15 bln rupees worth of 7.28 pct 2019 bonds * India cbank: cut-off price for 8.83 percent 2023 bond at 99.31 rupees, yield at 8.9341 percent versus polled median of 8.91 percent; fully sold * India cbank: cut-off price for 8.32 percent 2032 bond at 91.48 rupees, yield at 9.2894 percent versus polled median of 9.30 percent; fully sold * India cbank: cut-off price for 9.23 percent 2043 bond at 99.47 rupees, yield at 9.2823 percent versus polled median of 9.30 percent; fully sold