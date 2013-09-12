Indian markets closed on Tuesday for market holiday
MUMBAI Indian stock, bonds and currency markets will be closed on Tuesday for a market holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.
MUMBAI India will allow publicly-issued debt to be traded in the institutional market along with non-publicly issued debt, the stock market regulator said on Thursday, seeking to increase market liquidity.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman U.K. Sinha had told reporters at the sidelines of an industry event on Tuesday that they would come up with measures to increase liquidity in debt trading within a couple of days.
The SEBI circular said market participants can now trade publicly-issued debt for a minimum lot size of 100 million rupees while the exchange may separately provide for trading smaller lot sizes of a minimum 1 million rupees.
(For details see the SEBI website: r.reuters.com/tav92v)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Himank Sharma; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
WASHINGTON Living standards around the world could fall unless governments invest more in research and education that can help revive weak productivity growth, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde warned on Monday.
Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions.