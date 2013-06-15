By Nigam Prusty
| NEW DELHI, June 15
NEW DELHI, June 15 Investigators have launched a
second corruption probe into defence firm AgustaWestland in
connection with a deal to sell 197 army helicopters, authorities
said on Saturday, potentially dealing another blow to a company
that India might blacklist.
New Delhi is already investigating the firm, a division of
Italian defence group Finmeccanica, for bribes
allegedly paid to Indian officials in a separate 560 million
euro ($747 million) helicopter deal.
AgustaWestland has denied any wrongdoing and has tried to
prod the Indian government to pay for three helicopters it has
already delivered as part of the deal, after the government
froze payments in February.
"CBI has registered a preliminary inquiry," said a
spokesperson for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), an
agency like the FBI in the United States. The spokesperson, who
spoke on condition of anonymity, also told Reuters the inquiry
was being carried out following a request from India's defence
ministry.
Finmeccanica declined to comment. A spokesman for
AgustaWestland said the company had received no communication
from Indian authorities concerning the probe.
A source in the Indian defence ministry said that the latest
case is in connection with allegations that a brigadier in the
Indian army offered to swing the deal for the sale of 197
helicopters for a bribe of $5 million.
Those allegations first surfaced in documents sent by
Italian investigators to their Indian counterparts, the source
said. The deal has been suspended without being awarded to any
company.
AgustaWestland expressed surprise at press reports of an
inquiry given the tender was suspended and the company had not
made the shortlist for the deal.
Indian Defence Minister A.K. Antony may blacklist
AgustaWestland from doing business in the country, a decision
that could help the government clean up its image after a series
of corruption scandals spanning defence to telecommunications.
Antony, who has a corruption-free image that sets him apart
from many politicians, is believed to favour blacklisting the
firm. But he could be outvoted by cabinet colleagues who fret it
could hamper defence purchases in the future, several government
sources have said.
Finmeccanica said in May that it did not expect India to
blacklist either the group or AgustaWestland for the time being.
Indian defence deals have been hit by a series of corruption
allegations that have plagued sales agreements and hobbled
efforts to beef up the armed forces, especially against
perceived threats from neighbours China and Pakistan.
India is the world's largest arms importer and has targeted
a $100 billion splurge on defence spending over 10 years.
(Writing by Matthias Williams; additional reporting by Lisa
Jucca in Milan; Editing by Ron Popeski)