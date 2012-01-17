NEW DELHI Jan 17 India may announce the
lowest bidder for a contract worth about $10 billion to buy
fighter jets for the country's airforce in the next two weeks, N
A K Browne, chief of the Indian Air Force said.
The Eurofighter, a four-nation consortium, and France's
Dassault are left in the race to sell India 126 fighter jets and
help revamp the country's defence industry in line with its
rising global clout. American, Russian and Swedish bids were
rejected in April.
"I am hopeful that in another two weeks' time we will be
able to shortlist the name," Browne told Reuters on the
sidelines of an event.
Eurofighter, which makes the Typhoon fighter jet, is a
four-nation consortium of EADS, representing Germany
and Spain, Britain's BAE Systems and Italy's
Finmeccanica.
Their competitor is France's Dassault, which makes the Rafale
plane.