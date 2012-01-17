* Fiscal year end to not have bearing on contract - airforce chief

* Commercial negotiations to start after selection

By Nigam Prusty

NEW DELHI, Jan 17 India may decide in the next two weeks whether the Eurofighter consortium or France's Dassault has won a contract for fighter jets, N A K Browne, chief of the Indian Air Force said, in a deal potentially worth about $10 billion.

India plans to spend $50 billion over the next five years to upgrade its military, which largely consists of Soviet-era gear, to counter the rising might of China and threats from Pakistan.

The Eurofighter, a four-nation consortium, and Dassault are left in the race to sell India 126 fighter jets and help revamp the country's defence industry in line with its rising global clout. American, Russian and Swedish bids were rejected in April.

"I am hopeful that in another two weeks' time we will be able to shortlist the name," Browne told Reuters on the sidelines of an event. He declined to comment on who could be the winner of the contract.

Some Indian media have reported that the Eurofighter Typhoon may emerge the lowest bidder. Eurofighter is a four-nation consortium of EADS, representing Germany and Spain, Britain's BAE Systems and Italy's Finmeccanica . Dassault makes the Rafale.

"Right now we have to do the selection of who is going to be shortlisted," Browne said.

He also said the end of current financial year on March 31 would have no bearing on the order.

Once selected, the government will enter into negotiations with the lowest bidder to finalise the terms and contract value, which may take three to four months.

"Once we shortlist, the commercial negotiations will start with the vendor," Browne said.

India is the world's largest arms importer, accounting for 9 percent of the global arms trade between 2006 and 2010, according to data from Swedish think-tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

"With a potential contract price of $9 billion to $14 billion, this is the single biggest competition in the global defence aviation industry at the moment and offers both bidders a much-needed opportunity in a major market," James Hardy, Asia Pacific Editor at IHS Jane's Defence Weekly had written in an email statement in November.