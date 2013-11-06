NEW DELHI Nov 6 India should allow more foreign
direct investment in defence production in order to speed up
deliveries of hardware it badly needs for training and military
operations, a senior air force officer said on Wednesday.
The world's biggest arms importer wants to reduce dependence
on overseas suppliers and develop the domestic defence industry,
but state-run manufacturers' track record is patchy and the
government wants private Indian firms to have a greater say.
But some air force officials also want to attract more
foreign companies, and believe that a 26 percent cap on foreign
direct investment (FDI) in defence production is putting
potential partners off.
"Now we have allowed 26 percent FDI in the defence sector. I
do not think it is attractive for foreign industry," the Times
Now TV channel quoted Indian Air Force's director general for
flight safety, Air Marshal P.P. Reddy, as saying.
"Why do we restrict FDI? We need to ponder over it."
In July, India said a cabinet panel would consider proposals
for foreign investment in defence above 26 percent, but only if
it involved state-of-the-art technology.
India wants to upgrade an outdated weapons systems to keep
up with neighbours China and Pakistan in a $100 billion
modernisation drive, but some of its biggest projects have been
dogged by delays often blamed on corruption and bureaucracy.
A $15 billion deal to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets from
France's Dassault Aviation has been held up by differences over
the role of a local manufacturer, state-run Hindustan
Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).
HAL, India's main aeronautics supplier, has been developing
a light combat aircraft since the early 1980s with little
success.
And almost a decade after the maiden flight of its first
prototype, the same company is struggling with its Intermediate
Jet Trainer (IJT) project, according to local media.
"Yes, there have been delays. IJT is delayed," Reddy said.
"We desperately need these airplanes. The programme is delayed
and therefore it is going to put the Air Force in a fine bind as
to how we will continue our training."
(Reporting by Malini Menon)