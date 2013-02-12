BRIEF-India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.35 trln rupees on May 29
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.35 trln rupees on May 29 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2suUBDY)
NEW DELHI Feb 12 India will take "suitable action" against Finmeccanica if graft allegations are proven true, a defence ministry official said, after the company's head was arrested in Italy in an investigation of the sale of helicopters to India.
Italian police arrested Finmeccanica's chief executive Giuseppe Orsi on Tuesday for alleged bribes paid to secure the sale of 12 AgustaWestland executive helicopters to the Indian Air Force, when he was head of the Finmeccanica helicopter unit.
"We will go to the root of the problem. If charges of bribery are proved, suitable action will be taken," said the official, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
The source added that under Indian defence procurement rules, companies involved in corruption can be punished with blacklisting and fines.
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.35 trln rupees on May 29 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2suUBDY)
* India cenbank says June 1 refinance 17.82 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2suUBDY)