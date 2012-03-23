NEW DELHI, March 23 An Indian defence ministry investigation found no foul play in the purchase of 12 helicopters from the European firm AgustaWestland, part of Italy's Finmeccanica, a senior government source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Last month, Defence Minister A.K. Antony ordered a ministerial probe by the defence secretary - the top official in the ministry - to look into allegations of any procedural or financial irregularity in the deal.

"The probe is over and no foul play has been found," the source, who asked not to be named, told Reuters. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Nigam Prusty)