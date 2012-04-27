NEW DELHI, April 27 U.S. companies are poised to sign defence deals totaling $8 billion with India, the U.S. Ambassador Nancy Powell said on Friday.

She did not specify a timeframe when the deals would be signed.

India is one of the world's largest arms importers and plans to spend close to about $100 billion over the next 10 years to upgrade its largely Soviet-era equipment.

U.S. companies like Boeing Co, Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co are some of the contractors looking to grab a share of India's planned military spending.