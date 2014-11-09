US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW DELHI Nov 9 India needs a total of 440 new helicopters for its armed forces, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said on Sunday, adding that some will be brought from abroad and some will be manufactured domestically.
India has several tenders open for purchasing helicopters.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss