* Says India likely to give final nod to AgustaWestland deal
* Defence min ordered probe after allegations of
irregularities
* Contract for 12 helicopters awarded after 17-month
negotiations
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, March 23 An Indian defence ministry
investigation found no foul play in the purchase of 12
helicopters from Italy's Finmeccanica unit AgustaWestland, a
senior government source with direct knowledge of the matter
said on Friday.
Last month, Indian Defence Minister A. K. Antony had ordered
a probe by the defence secretary - the top official in the
ministry - into the purchase because of alleged irregularities.
"The probe is over and no foul play has been found," the
source, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.
Earlier, Finmeccanica denied any wrongdoing over a
560-million-euro ($754 million) helicopter deal after Indian
authorities launched the probe.
Given the history of graft in Indian defence contracts, the
current minister is known to be very cautious about possible
wrongdoing, as the government struggles to handle corruption
scandals in telecoms and other sectors.
The contract for 12 AW101 helicopters was awarded after a
comprehensive evaluation, following 17 months of negotiations
that ended in February 2010, AgustaWestland said last month.
The government, which had earlier issued a letter of intent
to AgustaWestland, was likely to give its final approval to the
deal, the source said.
India, the world's biggest defence equipment importers,
approved last week a defence budget of 1.93 trillion rupees
($37.72 billion), including 795.6 billion rupees for acquisition
of defence equipment in 2012/13 beginning April 1.
($1=51.17 Indian rupees)
