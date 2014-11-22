NEW DELHI Nov 22 India approved on Saturday the
purchase of 814 mounted gun systems for the army at a cost of
157.5 billion rupees ($2.55 billion), a defence ministry
spokesman said.
India, already the world's largest arms importer, is in the
midst of a $100 billion defence upgrade. In October, the new
government approved long-delayed projects worth $13 billion to
modernise hardware and boost the domestic defence industry.
In June, the government cleared defence deals worth $3.5
billion.
"The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) today cleared the
acquisition of 155 mm/52 calibre mounted gun systems worth 157.5
billion rupees," a defence ministry spokesman told reporters
after the meeting, chaired by newly appointed defence minister
Manohar Parrikar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accelerating the
modernisation plan in an attempt to catch up with neighbour
China's rising military air, sea and land power. India's poorly
equipped soldiers often scuffle with western neighbour Pakistan
and brush up against Chinese forces patrolling a disputed
Himalayan border.
Some of the mounted guns will be imported, but most will be
made in India in a collaborative effort between foreign
companies and domestic manufacturers.
"The initial 100 guns would be imported, but the remaining
714 would have to be produced in India," the official said.
According to local media reports, Tata Power's Strategic
Engineering Division unveiled its first mounted gun system on a
Tata track in 2012. Other Indian competitors could be Mahindra
Defence, L&T and Bharat Forge.
Parrikar also announced that the DAC would meet more
frequently, at least once in a month, to expedite acquisition
proposals, the official said.
