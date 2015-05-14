By Sanjeev Miglani
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI May 14 India's defence procurement
agency has cleared the purchase of 56 transport planes from
Europe's Airbus in collaboration with local partner Tata Sons in
a deal worth an estimated $1.9 billion, a defence ministry
source said on Thursday.
The government also approved a Russian proposal to build
Kamov light helicopters in India and the purchase of 145
ultra-light howitzers from the United States as part of its
efforts to modernise the military.
The transport planes are intended to replace the Indian Air
Force's ageing fleet of Avro aircraft. Under the bid, Airbus
will supply 16 of the C295 planes in "flyaway" condition and the
subsequent 40 would be manufactured and assembled by Tata
Advanced Systems in India.
They would be the first military planes built by an Indian
private company on Indian soil. Current manufacturing is
dominated by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics.
"The defence acquisition council has given its approval to
negotiate with the Airbus-Tata consortium for the transport
planes even though it was a single vendor case," said a defence
source who asked not to be identified in line with defence
ministry rules.
Under Indian procurement rules, there must be more than one
bidder for any contract in play unless it is cleared by the
defence acquisition council headed by the defence minister.
The source said contract negotiations for the aircraft are
expected to conclude by the end of this year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking greater involvement
of Indian companies in the defence market and to reduce the
armed forces' dependence on foreign manufacturers as part of his
"Make in India" programme.
($1 = 63.5059 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Gregory Blachier in Paris; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)