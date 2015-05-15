By Sanjeev Miglani
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI May 15 India's government has scaled
back an ambitious plan to establish a new army corps to counter
Chinese conventional forces across the Himalayas, defence
sources said, pouring funds instead into a new aircraft carrier
and border roads.
Stung by a 21-day face off on the disputed border two years
ago, India announced the establishment of a mountain strike
force consisting of 90,000 troops, estimated to cost $10 billion
and equipped with modern weaponry.
But Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has ordered the force
be 25-30,000 strong, according to sources, saying the previous
government had not thought through the costs involved in raising
and equipping such a corps at a time when existing army units
are short of everything from field guns to ammunition.
"The reason for cutting down is finances," said a military
official. "It's not just a question of raising a corps, it's
about maintaining it."
India and China share a 3,500 km border that has remained in
dispute since a brief war in 1962 that ended in a disastrous
defeat for India.
Because the two armies cannot agree where the line of actual
control lies, patrols have ended up in territory claimed by the
other side, raising tensions and domestic outcry in India.
However, no shot has been fired across the remote frontier,
and on Friday the two countries proposed fresh measures to
stabilise the border during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit
to China.
Retired Indian army brigadier Arun Sahgal, who led the
integrated defence staff's long term strategic assessments
division, said the plan now was to raise a smaller rapid
reaction force to be deployed on the Chinese border.
"The idea is to create an interventionist force that can
operate in the mountains," he said. In the second phase, the
army will likely add air assault divisions and special forces.
"They are not winding down the corps, they are adjusting it
to the right size."
China has built a network of airfields and roads just over
the border with India that give its troops mobility which India
lacks.
AIRCRAFT CARRIER
Parrikar told parliament last month he was pushing for
faster construction of roads on the Indian side. He said only 19
of 73 road links identified as strategic on the Chinese border
had been completed.
While funds have been tightened for the army, the government
this week pressed ahead with plans to build its biggest warship,
a 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier that the United States has said
it was interested in collaborating in.
India wants U.S. flight launch technology that will allow
heavier jets to operate from the proposed new carrier, and in
January, during President Barack Obama's visit to India, the two
countries agreed to set up a group to explore cooperation in
carrier technology.
India and the United States have been concerned about the
expanding reach of China's navy in the Indian Ocean.
On Wednesday, the Indian defence ministry sanctioned 300
million rupees ($4.72 million) to be spent on starting the
design of the carrier, the military official said.
"The money is for preparatory work," the official said.
India inducted an old aircraft carrier from Russia in 2014 to
add to an ageing British vessel likely to be decommissioned in
2018.
Local media reports have said that India may consider
nuclear propulsion for the new carrier, which could boost its
range and potency. The official said that naval planners were
nowhere near that decision yet.
($1 = 63.5100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Mike Collett-White)