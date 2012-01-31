* India's cabinet must sign off on deal
* Sale would be lifeline for struggling Rafale
* Defence ministry source: Rafale jet is cheaper, preferred
By Manoj Kumar and Nigam Prusty
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 France's Rafale emerged
on Tuesday as preferred bidder in a $15 billion contest to
supply India with 126 fighters, undercutting the rival
Eurofighter Typhoon and boosting French hopes of a long-awaited
first export contract for its premier combat jet.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy , who lags in
opinion polls ahead of April elections, welcomed India's
decision to enter exclusive talks with supplier Dassault
Aviation and vowed to provide significant technology transfer as
India expands its arms industry.
"The realisation of the Rafale project shows the depth and
breadth of the strategic partnership between France and India,"
Sarkozy said in a statement, while French officials avoided
declaring outright victory after a series of false export hopes.
India has become the world's largest weapons importer as it
seeks to upgrade its largely Soviet-era navy and air force to
counter the rising might of China and threats from Pakistan.
"The Rafale gives a huge combat edge to our air force given
the situation in our region," said former Indian air force chief
Fali Homi Major.
"We cannot say what kind of conflict situation there would
be in the region 20 years hence."
If it came off, the deal would be a major shot in the arm
for Dassault, which has struggled to find a foreign buyer for
the multi-role Rafale, billed as one of the most effective
fighters in the world but also one of the most expensive.
Shares in thinly traded stock of Dassault Aviation
shot up 22 percent to a more than four-year high of 749 euros
after the announcement, which appeared to raise the chances of
the first export contract for the French multi-role combat jet.
However, India's Defence Minister A.K. Antony said earlier
no deal would be signed before the end of March.
"It is a long process. The file has not come to my table,"
Antony said, adding that the finance ministry and then a cabinet
panel headed by the prime minister had to look at any agreement.
A French source close to the matter said the decision to
enter fresh negotiations with lowest-bidder Dassault was a step
forward but that no deal had been signed.
Defence analysts said the deal still needed to get
through a potentially complex final stage of negotiations in
which France's willingness to transfer know-how would be tested
to the full.
LONG WAY TO GO
"This is not the end of the road by any stretch of the
imagination. This is only the beginning of a second stage of
this campaign," said veteran defence analyst Howard Wheeldon,
senior strategist at BGC Partners brokerage in London.
James Hardy, Asia Pacific specialist at IHS Jane's Defence
Weekly said that wrangling over the deal could go on for years.
"Financial pressures on India's government could seriously
complicate the chances of this being signed any time soon, in
particular the depreciation of the rupee," he said. "That and
the standard contractual wrangling that occurs during Indian
procurement deals could cause delays stretching to years."
Indian defence ministry sources said the life-time
cost of the tender including training and maintenance could
reach $15 billion, above previous estimates of around $11
billion.
The sources said the Rafale was preferred because it cost
about $5 million less per plane and the Indian airforce is
familiar with French warplanes such as the Mirage.
"Unit-wise, the French plane is much cheaper than the
Eurofighter. Moreover, the Indian airforce, which is well
equipped with French fighters, is favouring the French," said
the source, who asked not be named.
In 2011, Dassault won a $1.4 billion contract to upgrade
India's Mirage fleet.
In December, French Defence Minister Gerard Longuet warned
that Dassault would stop production of the Rafale in 2021 if it
did not win any export orders.
A deal in the works since 2008 to sell 60 fighters to the
United Arab Emirates hit a new snag last year when Abu Dhabi
Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed called Dassault's terms
"uncompetitive and unworkable".
The UAE has sought details of the Typhoon, built by the
German and Spanish branches of EADS, Britain's BAE
Systems and Italy's Finmeccanica.
Hardy said Dassault's poll position in India was a big blow
for Eurofighter.
"The Typhoon was widely tipped to be the favourite and had
major political support from the big beasts of the Eurofighter
nations," he said. "Both Germany and the U.K. invested a lot of
time in pushing the Typhoon so this will hurt."
India rejected American, Russian and Swedish bids in April.