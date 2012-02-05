(Repeats Friday story with no changes to text)
By Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, Feb 3 India's 1.3
million-strong armed forces, hobbled by outdated equipment and
slow decision-making, are undergoing an overhaul as defence
priorities shift to China from traditional rival Pakistan.
And like a refit of the imposing but dilapidated defence
ministry on Delhi's grand South Block, it's a plodding process.
Defence chiefs are hurrying to modernise ageing weaponry as
China reinforces a 3,500-km (2,200-mile) shared but disputed
border through the Himalayas.
It took 11 years to select France's Rafale as the favoured
candidate for a $15 billion splurge on 126 new combat jets to
replace a Soviet-era fleet of MiGs dubbed "flying coffins" for
their high crash rate.
At the same time, feeling encircled as China projects its
fast-growing naval power from Hormuz to Malacca, India is
rushing to firm up friendships the length and breadth of the
Indian Ocean.
India is the world's largest arms importer with plans to
spend $100 billion on weapons over the next decade.
"The Indian military is strengthening its forces in
preparation to fight a limited conflict along the disputed
border, and is working to balance Chinese power projection in
the Indian Ocean," U.S. Director of National Intelligence James
R. Clapper told the U.S. Senate this week.
That "balance" includes a strategic alliance with Washington
that in turn has stoked Chinese fears of containment. It is due
to test-fire its nuclear capable Agni V rocket in the next few
weeks, with a strike range reaching deep into China.
In 2009, the air force reopened a high-altitude, landing
strip in Ladakh last used during a 1962 border war with China.
Along with other Himalayan bases, it is now upgrading the strip
for fighter operations.
About 500 Indian MiG-21s have plunged to the ground since
the 1960s, yet the jet is still in use, raising the question of
whether painfully slow defence procurement procedures can come
up with new hardware faster than old equipment is sent to the
scrap heap.
According to Indian media, Russia delivered the nuclear
submarine INS Chakra on a 10-year lease at the end of last
month, eight years after India first asked for it.
A shortfall of about 200 planes means the air force is
operating at its lowest level in decades - just 33 squadrons
against a goal of 45. By the time all the Rafales are delivered,
more MiGs will have been decommissioned.
"It's taken too long," said Jasjit Singh, a retired
commander and director of the think tank Centre for Air Power
Studies. "Can we live with a certain shortfall in the force, and
for how long?"
India is developing a fifth-generation fighter with Russia
and aims to fly it in 2015, as well as a fleet of 272 Sukhois,
half of which have already been built.
From a defence perspective, India has traditionally had the
upper hand over China's numerically superior air force, but
rapid modernisation over the border may have flipped the
balance.
Both forces are now smaller than 20 years ago, but China's
has a fast-growing core of 350 advanced combat jets, including
its own Sukhois. It also has a stealth fighter programme.
India's military modernisation plans are focused on the navy
and air force, more than the army, which has traditionally
squared off with Pakistan. But with Pakistan's air force also
modernising fast, India risks losing its edge on two fronts.
In the 1980s, a scandal engulfed the government of
then-prime minister Rajiv Gandhi over millions of dollars in
kickbacks on artillery contracts for Sweden's Bofors.
Weapons purchases have since been a tortuous process, with
rules rewritten several times to avoid graft.
"There has been a tremendous shortage of artillery systems
acquisition after the Bofors scandal," said Rahul Roy Chaudhury,
a South Asia expert at London's IISS security think tank.
Defence Minister A.K. Antony is known to be very cautious,
with no desire to be caught up in corruption scandals that have
in recent years returned to haunt the government.
On Tuesday, he made clear no deal would quickly be signed
for the Rafale or any other fighters.
"MEETING OF MINDS"
The relationship between India and China is complex,
involving as much cooperation as competition. But while the
generals and admirals rarely say as much publicly, India fears a
repeat of a brief, humiliating 1962 border war and wants to be
prepared for surprises.
Seafaring officers from 14 countries from New Zealand to the
Seychelles have gathered on remote Indian islands in the Bay of
Bengal this week for exercises and a "meeting of minds" about
maritime security.
It is one of the largest such gatherings of maritime allies
that India has organised, but China and Pakistan were
conspicuously not on the guest list.
Predictably, since China is also a major trading partner,
India's assistant chief of naval staff, Admiral Monty Khanna,
was at pains to play down China's absence.
"There are many nations that have not been invited," Khanna
said in New Delhi, adding China would not be discussed at the
meeting. "India and China might share a land border but we are
quite distant by sea," he said.
Distant they may be, but increasingly the world's
fastest-growing major economies find themselves jostling as they
compete for resources, sea lanes and allies. A lack of friendly
engagement increases the risk of misunderstandings.
This week's exercises are being held on the Andaman Islands,
where India is spending $2 billion to set up a military command
and from where the contested and congested South China Sea is
only a short hop away.
Last year, India's INS Airavat, an amphibious assault vessel
that sailed from the Andamans was challenged in the South China
Sea by a radio caller identifying himself as an official of the
Chinese navy. Both sides later played down the incident.
"The Indian navy is coy about formally engaging with the
Chinese navy because it feels that, if it does, it legitimises
the Chinese naval presence in the Indian Ocean," said Roy
Chaudhury.
"There needs to be much more communication, especially navy
to navy, because they are bumping into each other more and
more."
