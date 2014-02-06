NEW DELHI Feb 6 India is only likely to
complete a $15 billion deal with France's Dassault Aviation
to buy 126 fighter jets in the next fiscal year, its
defence minister said on Thursday.
"Major procurement can only be possible in the next
financial year," A.K. Antony said at a defence sector trade
fair.
As of Feb. 1, Antony said, the country has already spent 92
percent of its defence capital budget for the current fiscal
year that ends in March.
Dassault Aviation's chief executive Eric Trappier said in
December that he was optimistic about finalising the fighter jet
deal within a few months, though he was unsure whether it would
be sealed before or after the national elections in India, which
must completed by May.
