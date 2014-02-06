By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI Feb 6 India's military has postponed
until the next financial year a plan to buy 126 fighter planes
from France's Dassault Aviation, the defence minister
said on Thursday.
New Delhi had picked the Rafale fighters for exclusive
negotiations in January 2012 and had been expected to finalise
the deal, estimated at $15 billion, by the end of March.
But negotiations to buy 18 planes off-the-shelf and build
the rest in India have slowed and will stretch into the
following fiscal year, Defence Minister A.K. Antony told a news
conference at a defence sector trade fair.
The military, the world's biggest arms importer for three
years running, has already spent 92 percent of its defence
capital budget for this year, he said.
"Major procurement can only be possible in the next
financial year. There is no money left," Antony said. The
country is due to hold elections by May and a new government is
expected to be installed the following month.
India is in the midst of a $100 billion defence
modernisation programme to replace Soviet-era planes and tanks,
and narrow the gap with China, with which it fought a war in
1962. A border dispute lingers.
But the defence upgrade programme has moved slowly like
other major projects under the current government and partly
because of Antony's insistence on transparency and integrity in
the defence procurement process, long dogged by allegations of
kickbacks.
Last month, Antony's office cancelled a $560 million euro
($770 million) deal with AgustaWestland for 12 helicopters after
allegations were made that bribes had been paid to middlemen to
secure the contract.
CLEAN-UP
Antony said there could be delays in arms procurement
decisions as he tried to clean up the process, but it was
important to send a message that India would tolerate no wrong-
doing in these deals.
"Everybody will get opportunities, if products are good and
prices are low. There is no need to do lobbying," he said.
India chose the Rafale after a bidding contest against the
Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, made by a consortium involving
Airbus Group, Finmeccanica and BAE Systems
.
Dassault Aviation's chief executive, Eric Trappier, said in
December that he was optimistic about finalising the fighter jet
deal within a few months, though he was unsure whether it would
be sealed before or after the national election.
Antony said the two sides were also trying to tackle the
issue of life cycle costs relating to the Rafale.
India's air force, which launched the acquisition process in
2005, has said that delays will severely affect the fleet
strength of the force.
The military was forced to turn to the overseas market
because a programme to manufacture home-grown combat planes to
replace ageing Russian MiG-21 fighters is running 15 years
behind schedule.