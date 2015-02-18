By Sanjeev Miglani
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Feb 18 India's government has cleared
a $8 billion plan to build the country's most advanced warships,
defence sources said, just months after ordering new submarines
to close the gap with the Chinese navy in the Indian Ocean.
Since taking over last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
has signalled his resolve to build a strong military after years
of neglect that military planners say has left India unable to
fight a two-front war against China and Pakistan.
India's navy has been rattled in recent months after Chinese
submarines docked in Sri Lanka, just off its southern coast,
underlining the growing reach of the Chinese navy after years of
staying closer to its shores.
Modi summoned a meeting of the cabinet committee on security
on Monday to approve construction of seven frigates equipped
with stealth features to avoid easy detection, a defence
ministry source said.
The Times of India said the government had also approved six
nuclear-powered submarines for a further $8 billion. The defence
source said he had no knowledge of the nuclear submarine
programme, which traditionally has been kept under wraps.
The frigates in a programme called Project-17A will be built
at government shipyards in Mumbai and Kolkata, in a boost for
Modi's Make in India campaign to build a domestic defence
industrial base and reduce dependence on expensive imports that
have made India the world's biggest arms market.
"Project 17-A was awaiting cabinet clearance since 2012,"
the source said, adding the Modi government was moving quickly
on a project seen as of critical national importance.
The source said the government expects to sign a contract
with the shipyards within the month. Another source in the navy
confirmed the cabinet clearance but said it would take a decade
or even longer for all the ships to be built, even if the
shipyards were to start construction immediately.
China's naval forays in the Indian Ocean have exposed the
Indian navy's weak undersea defences, which are down to 13
ageing diesel-electric submarines after a string of accidents
including one in 2013 in which 18 sailors were killed.
In October, Modi's administration approved fast-tracking the
tender process to build six submarines in collaboration with a
foreign builder.
"This government is showing signs of urgency, but there is a
lot of ground to be covered," said former vice admiral Arun
Kumar Singh. "All our programmes are running way behind schedule
and with a huge amount of cost over-runs."
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)