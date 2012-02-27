(Corrects spelling of AgustaWestland)
NEW DELHI Feb 27 Indian Defence Minister
A. K. Antony has ordered a probe into the purchase of 12
helicopters from European firm AgustaWestland, part of Italy's
Finmeccanica group, over alleged irregularities, two
defence ministry sources said.
"The defence secretary has been asked to submit the report
at the earliest, preferably within a fortnight," one of the
sources said.
The sources, who declined to be identified, said some Indian
government officials could be involved in getting kickbacks for
changing the terms and conditions of the deal in favour of the
company.
The government has issued a letter of intent to the company,
and the deal is awaiting final approval from the Indian
government.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)