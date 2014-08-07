India's Indigenous Aircraft Carrier P-71 ''Vikrant'', built for the Indian Navy, leaves Cochin Shipyard after its launch in Kochi August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in defence equipment makers gain after the government increased the FDI investment limit in the defence sector to 49 percent.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd (ASTM.NS) gains 1.48 percent, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BAJE.NS) advances 1.28 percent and BEML Ltd (BEML.NS) adds 2.18 percent.

Some analysts say the government should have raised the limit to 74 percent to give foreign firms actual control.

"India's interests are best served by having the best of global players present in India with nearly 100 percent Indian staff," says KPMG in an email.

(Reporting by Indulal.P and Abhishek Vishnoi)