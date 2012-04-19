NEW DELHI India's current account deficit is expected to touch 4 percent of GDP in the 2011/12 fiscal year that ended in March, the worst in at least eight years because of a widening trade gap, Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar said on Thursday.

India's current account deficit (CAD), which was 2.6 percent of gross domestic product in the 2010/11 fiscal year, widened to 4.3 percent of GDP in the October-December quarter.

India's balance of payments (BoP) slipped into negative territory for the first time in three years as expected in the three months through December on shrinking dollar inflows, while the country's current account deficit widened further.

(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury and Annie Banerjee; editing by Malini Menon)