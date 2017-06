Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee attends the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet reshuffle at the presidential palace in New Delhi January 19, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

The government's fiscal deficit as a percentage to the gross domestic product may be higher than the budget projection, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday at an industry gathering.

The budget for 2011/12 had projected the country's fiscal deficit at 4.6 percent of GDP.

India's fiscal deficit for the first eight months of the financial year surged to 3.53 trillion rupees, or nearly 86 percent of the full-year target.

