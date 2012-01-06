Jan 6 The government's fiscal deficit as a percentage to the gross domestic product may be higher than the budget projection, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday at an industry gathering.

The budget for 2011/12 had projected the country's fiscal deficit at 4.6 percent of GDP.

India's fiscal deficit for the first eight months of the financial year surged to 3.53 trillion rupees ($66.6 billion), or nearly 86 percent of the full-year target. (Reporting By Mumbai Bureau)