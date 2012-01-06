India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 6 The government's fiscal deficit as a percentage to the gross domestic product may be higher than the budget projection, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday at an industry gathering.
The budget for 2011/12 had projected the country's fiscal deficit at 4.6 percent of GDP.
India's fiscal deficit for the first eight months of the financial year surged to 3.53 trillion rupees ($66.6 billion), or nearly 86 percent of the full-year target. (Reporting By Mumbai Bureau)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: