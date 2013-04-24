NEW DELHI, April 24 India will limit the fiscal deficit for 2013/14 to below 4.8 percent of gross domestic product, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

The fiscal deficit target is a red line that would never, never be breached, P. Chidambaram said at an event in New Delhi.

The fiscal deficit for 2012/13 is expected to be at around 5 percent of gross domestic product, government sources said earlier this month. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)