NEW DELHI, March 2 India's January fiscal
deficit overshot the full-year target as the gap
swelled to 5.68 trillion rupees ($91.70 billion), or 107 percent
of the target for the 2014/15 fiscal year ending in March,
government data showed on Monday.
The deficit was 98.2 percent during the same period a year
ago.
However, while presenting the federal annual budget on
Saturday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government
would meet the budgeted fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of
GDP for the year ending March 31 through spending cuts and
higher tax collection.
($1 = 61.9405 Indian rupees)
