NEW DELHI Nov 29 India's fiscal deficit touched 4.58 trillion ($73.40 billion) during April-October, or 84.4 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts touched 3.57 trillion rupees in the first seven months of the current fiscal year to March 2014, while total expenditure was 9.22 trillion rupees.

In the annual budget presented in February, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram had committed to narrow the fiscal deficit to 4.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this fiscal year from 4.9 percent a year ago. ($1 = 62.4000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)