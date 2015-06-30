NEW DELHI, June 30 India's fiscal deficit during April-May touched 2,086.24 billion rupees ($32.8 billion), or 37.5 percent of the target for the 2015/16 fiscal year ending in March 2016, government data showed on Tuesday.

The deficit was 45.3 percent during the same period a year ago.

($1 = 63.6120 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)