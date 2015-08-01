NEW DELHI Aug 1 India's fiscal deficit during April-June touched 2.87 trillion rupees ($44.86 billion) or 51.6 percent of the target for the 2015/16 fiscal year ending in March 2016, government data showed on Friday.

The deficit was 56.1 percent during the same period a year ago. ($1 = 63.9779 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)