NEW DELHI Aug 31 India's fiscal deficit was 3.85 trillion rupees ($57.93 billion) during April-July, or 69.3 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Monday.

The deficit was 61.2 percent during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts were at 1.54 trillion rupees in the first four months of the current fiscal year that ends in March 2016.

($1 = 66.4600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)