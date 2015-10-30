NEW DELHI Oct 30 India's fiscal deficit reached 3.79 trillion rupees ($58.1 billion) during April-September or 68.1 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Friday.

The deficit amounted to 82.6 percent of the annual target in the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts stood at 3.7 trillion rupees in the first half of the fiscal year that ends in March 2016, while total spending touched 9.1 trillion rupees. ($1 = 65.2575 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine)