NEW DELHI Nov 30 India's fiscal deficit reached 4.11 trillion rupees ($61.67 billion) during April-October or 74 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Monday.

The deficit was 89.6 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts were 4.29 trillion rupees ($64.37 billion)in the first seven months of the fiscal year that ends in March 2016, while total spending touched 10.22 trillion rupees. ($1 = 66.6500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)