NEW DELHI Nov 14 India has no plans of
raising its fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal year in
the next session of Parliament that starts next week, a senior
finance ministry source told Reuters.
The source said that the government is making every effort
to meet the budgeted fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent of the
gross domestic product.
"We are trying hard to meet the fiscal deficit target. We
are looking at all options and we will try to achieve fiscal
deficit target until the last minute", the source said.
He added that the market was unncessarily pushing up bond
yields and the rejection of bids at last week's bond sale was a
matter of concern.
The government was trying to issue cash management bills
rather than treasury bills to save on borrowing costs, he added.
The most-traded new 10-year bond yield ended
up 2 basis points on the day at 8.96 percent.
India on Friday sold only 90 billion rupees of bonds
against a target of 130 billion rupees. The central bank
rejected all bids received at the sale of the 7.99 percent 2017
bond.
