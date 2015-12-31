A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of Indian currency notes as he sits outside his restaurant in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI India's fiscal deficit reached 4.84 trillion rupees ($73.2 billion) during April-November, or 87 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Thursday.

The deficit was 98.9 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts were 4.65 trillion rupees in the first eight months of the fiscal year that ends in March 2016, while total spending touched 11.4 trillion rupees.

($1 = 66.1593 rupees)

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)