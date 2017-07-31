FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 hours ago
India's April-June fiscal deficit hits 81 percent of full-year target - government
July 31, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 21 hours ago

India's April-June fiscal deficit hits 81 percent of full-year target - government

1 Min Read

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017.Thomas White/Illustration

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's fiscal deficit touched 4.42 trillion rupees ($68.88 billion) during April-June period or 80.8 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March, government data showed on Monday.

The fiscal deficit was 61.1 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first three months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 1.77 trillion rupees ($27.59 billion), the data showed.

India aims to bring down its federal fiscal deficit to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2017/18 compared with 3.5 percent in the previous year.

($1 = 64.1650 rupees)

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

