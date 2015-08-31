Global Economy Weekahead - Moment of truth for the euro as France votes
LONDON The fate of the European Union and the euro could hang on the outcome of Sunday's French presidential election.
NEW DELHI India's fiscal deficit was 3.85 trillion rupees ($57.93 billion) during April-July, or 69.3 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Monday.
The deficit was 61.2 percent during the same period a year ago.
Net tax receipts were at 1.54 trillion rupees in the first four months of the current fiscal year that ends in March 2016.
($1 = 66.4600 rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
LONDON The fate of the European Union and the euro could hang on the outcome of Sunday's French presidential election.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Finance leaders of Japan, China and South Korea agreed to resist all forms of protectionism in a trilateral meeting on Friday, taking a stronger stand than G20 major economies against the protectionist policies advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump.