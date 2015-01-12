Wall collapse kills 23 during wedding celebration in Rajasthan
NEW DELHI Twenty-three people were killed and 30 injured in Rajasthan when a wall collapsed on a crowd of people celebrating a wedding, police said on Thursday.
NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi will face a test of his popularity next month as the national capital goes to the polls amid concerns over corruption and rising prices.
New Delhi has been under president's rule for almost a year after the anti-corruption Aam Aadmi Party made a stunning electoral debut to take power, only to give it up 49 days later.
The party's tenure was dominated by public sit-ins, conflicts with electricity and water agencies and a power struggle with the federal government.
The election in New Delhi is likely to be three-way contest between Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress party.
The outcome of the Feb. 7 election will be announced three days later, the Election Commission of India said.
Indian shares extended their record-breaking run on Thursday with auto stocks rallying on expectations of lower interest rates after a better monsoon forecast eased inflation fears in a country that depends heavily on rains to irrigate its farmlands.