BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
NEW DELHI Jan 12 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will face a test of his popularity next month as the national capital goes to the polls amid concerns over corruption and rising prices.
New Delhi has been under president's rule for almost a year after the anti-corruption Aam Aadmi Party made a stunning electoral debut to take power, only to give it up 49 days later.
The party's tenure was dominated by public sit-ins, conflicts with electricity and water agencies and a power struggle with the federal government.
The election in New Delhi is likely to be three-way contest between Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress party.
The outcome of the Feb. 7 election will be announced three days later, the Election Commission of India said. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Malini Menon)
