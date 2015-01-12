NEW DELHI Jan 12 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will face a test of his popularity next month as the national capital goes to the polls amid concerns over corruption and rising prices.

New Delhi has been under president's rule for almost a year after the anti-corruption Aam Aadmi Party made a stunning electoral debut to take power, only to give it up 49 days later.

The party's tenure was dominated by public sit-ins, conflicts with electricity and water agencies and a power struggle with the federal government.

The election in New Delhi is likely to be three-way contest between Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress party.

The outcome of the Feb. 7 election will be announced three days later, the Election Commission of India said.